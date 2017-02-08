Recently while travelling, I decided to check out a few sites online to find a short term rental as opposed to a hotel or motel, as we were staying in one location for a couple of weeks. I know that some of my friends have ventured into this business and find it very rewarding. It is the new spin on a full-fledged bed and breakfast experience. The main advantages that I experienced with this type of stay is that you really had all of the conveniences and amenities that you would have in your own home. There were many special touches added by the host as well, to help make our stay a great one! In the suite that we chose we had full sets of dishes and cooking utensils to our own meals, if we didn’t want to go out to a restaurant every night. They also had beach towels, and all of the toys that one would want while at the beach. It saved us from having to pack all of these extra, bulky items. A nice touch as well, was a welcome basket. This included items like coffee, chocolates and local candies.

We spoke to the owners of the unit before we left, and I asked them how they enjoyed being a host to travellers from all over the world. They told me that it’s one of their highlights. They absolutely love meeting different people, from all over the world, while providing a comfortable, memorable stay they that they would expect for themselves.

If you are considering starting a vacation rental in one of your own properties, here are a few things to consider:

-check strata and municipal bylaws to see if this is a type of rental that is allowed in your area

-provide comfortable, luxurious linens for a higher end rental

-make sure that they have all of the utensils needed to cook a full meal while they are staying in your suite

-think of the small things that your guests might forget when coming for a Westcoast vacation… umbrella, sunscreen, binoculars to name a few

-provide your guests with free Wi-Fi

-add a couple of welcome gifts, like treats from a local store that are special to your area

-There are also companies that can help you manage your vacation rental if it is something that you would like to do, but just don’t have time to do it all yourself.