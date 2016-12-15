The “creature comforts” of life can be defined as material comforts that contribute to physical ease and well-being, such as good food and accommodations. While we want these things for our family and friends, contributing to their health and happiness, our furry friends can’t be forgotten.

I have found myself sourcing many items for the pets over the past few weeks. I should say it can be very challenging and overwhelming at times. While there are many items now available online, I am finding that you really need to know where to look if you are wanting items that are a little stylish and functional. Of course, your budget also comes into play when sourcing items and making selections. There are some very spoiled four legged friends out there (my pup Milo is no exception.) From miniature custom pet sofas, to Zen-inspired feeding bowls, the sky is the limit with what you can find. Here are a few points that I noted while on my hunt for the purrfect pet pieces:



Practicality — I was very impressed when I started looking for features on dog beds that would be versatile and accommodate many dog sizes. My one client, a hotel will be offering luxury beds for their four legged guests. For this versatile application, a style was needed that was washable, and durable. I found a couple great options. One dog bed was from a Canadian company, Bowser Pet Products (available both at local pet stores and online). They have removable, washable covers, options of gel memory foam, outdoor options, many stylish fabrics and materials that are “chew proof.”



The Casper Dog Mattress also seemed like a good option, as it could be classified as the Porsche of dog beds. Its designers primarily sell high-end human mattresses, but boast the engineering of these beds with dog behaviour in mind and over 460 hours of laboratory testing to get it just right.



Design — Style is also a big concern for most consumers, as the pet products are often sitting on display in our main rooms of the house. It is also a great way to add a little interest and flair to your space. I found some very interesting pet bowls that are inset into various wood frames. Whether it is a rustic cottage greyed wood, or mid century modern walnut — you can find it all.

While filming in Capital Iron recently, I was introduced to a pet product line designed by a top fashion model. “Harry Barker” is a line that offers product in stylish toile, tweed and stripe patterned fabrics to appeal even the most top notch dog.



If you just can’t find the right colour/style of pet bed after putting up a decent search, I would recommend that you consider a custom bed or cover from a local designer. They can help you chose a fabric that will be durable, and still match the look that you want to achieve to match your décor.



Price — Affordability can also become a real issue when you begin looking at the designer or custom options. If this isn’t an option for your furry friend I still always recommend stores like Home Sense, Home Depot, Costco or local pet stores, as you never know what you are going have in stock.