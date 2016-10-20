Two things that I love, kitchen and bathroom renovations! They are often the most costly renos in your home, but they are also the most rewarding and often very necessary. Let’s chat for a moment about updating the bathtub. It is currently very trendy to replace the tub with a full tiled in shower and class door. This is a gorgeous option with a high-end feel to it, but what if it isn’t the right option for you? It isn’t always a good idea to lose the bathtub if it is the only one in the home. Even though showering is the most popular cleaning option in Canada, many people still like to be able to have at least one bathtub in the home. It is good to make this point part of the conversation when you are discussing the resale portion of your reno.

Shower enclosure: To tile or not to tile? That is the question… By tiling the surround of the bathtub, you can use many tile products on the market that will give you a luxurious look, and will be incredibly durable. I like to use a larger format tile (12”x24”) with an accent tile detail, as it has less grout lines and cleaning than traditional 3”x6” subway tiles. The sky is the limit when it comes to colors and design. I was pleasantly surprised when I saw the options for Bathfitters tub enclosures. If you don’t want to tile the bath, this is a great option as well. (Bonus: Not grout lines to clean!)

My biggest pet peeve in the bathroom is the metal track and glass shower doors that were traditionally the only option. I love frameless glass shower doors. They are easier to clean, and make the space feel larger and more open. The Halo glass shower door from Maxx is a great option, as it is on a stylish top slide system that reminds me of barn door hardware.